This 3D toy printer is an extra 20% off with this coupon code

If you’re a parent, you know the challenges of trying to keep your children entertained. With the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, they’ll never get bored because this nifty machine can make something new each day!

There are millions of toys on the market, but this innovative 3D printer is next-level for fun — the creative opportunities are infinite! Browse through an extensive toy catalog on the companion app, where you’ll find hundreds of creatures, gadgets, and jewelry to print. Kids can design and upload their own files too! Toybox encourages children to use their imagination to create virtually anything they want. The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle will expand your kid’s mind and toy collection, by opening up the gratifying world of invention.

Toybox: The 3D Printer Just For Kids

This user-friendly printer is operated with one-touch functions, can be set up in 5 minutes, and is easy to refill. It comes with non-toxic, printer food making these biodegradable toys safe for you and the environment. The printer food comes in 8 bold colors and can make 100-300 toys. That’s enough to keep your kid (or yourself) busy for quite a while! You won't miss running to the store to get the latest hot toy, because this printer will give kids the power to make it themselves.

Print items from DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, Warner Brothers, and more! Watch your favorite heroes, villains, and characters come to life right before your eyes! The Toybox 3D Printer is great to use by yourself, with friends, or as a family. Design a spaceship, recreate the cast from a movie, or print original monster figurines—the sky’s the limit for what you can make!

