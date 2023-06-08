Gift Dad with 4 apps that make travel more affordable, now $160

TL;DR: 4 great apps, 1 low price—together designed to make traveling abroad less expensive and a whole lot more enjoyable. Lifetime subscriptions to Travel Hacker, Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club, and Real VPN can be yours for only $159.99 with code VACATION20 (reg. 2,327.09)

Give Dad the gift that will make him a travel ninja, including apps that will not only find him the best flight deals, learn to speak a new language, and a VPN that will keep him safe while online, but also how to be a responsible tourist.

Dollar Flight Club Pro

Are you tired of paying full price for flights and watching your bank account dwindle faster than a melting ice cream cone on a hot summer day? Wouldn’t you rather spend your hard-earned cash on enjoying your trip rather than on the exorbitant cost of airfares? Now you can reach your dream destination for hundreds of dollars less thanks to Dollar Flight Club. With your subscription, you will be sent emails for any and all deals that will be originating from your home airport and you will be regularly updated with both domestic and international price reductions, as well as any “Mistake Fares.”

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone can help you learn how to speak like a native, whether you're trying to impress your French crush or your Japanese business partners. The TruAccent™ feature, the world's best speech recognition technology, will help you sound as romantic as an Italian, or as lilting as the Irish. So come join the millions of people who have successfully learned a new language with Rosetta Stone, and who knows? Maybe you'll even impress your friends by casually dropping some Mandarin phrases into conversation.

RealVPN

With RealVPN, you can browse the web with the peace of mind that only comes from knowing your internet activity is protected by top-of-the-line encryption technology. Plus, RealVPN has servers in more countries than there are grains of sand on the beach (okay, maybe not THAT many, but close!). So whether you're trying to access geo-restricted content or just want to keep your browsing history under wraps, RealVPN has got you covered.

The Complete 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle

Traveling is about so much more than hopping on a plane to go somewhere new. It's about immersing yourself in different cultures, meeting new people, trying new foods, speaking new languages, and experiencing things that you wouldn't normally get to do in your daily life. Whether you’re traveling for pleasure or for business, whether you’re considering a digital nomad lifestyle or planning a permanent move to a different country, this Travel Hacker Bundle can offer insights and practical applications that will make your time abroad more pleasurable.

We think that Dad will be thrilled to receive lifetime access to all these programs. All that will remain is for him to decide where he’s going, with whom he is going, and to pack his bags. Maybe you will be his lucky travel companion.

Combined, these apps are valued at over $2,300, but this comprehensive package can be yours for only $159.99 with code VACATION20 (the best pricing on the web!) until 11:59 PM on June 11, 2023.

Prices subject to change