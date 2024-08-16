Travelers can feel safe with this gadget in their luggage

TL;DR: If you're worried about surveillance equipment in your hotel, track it down with the Hidden Camera, Bug, GPS, and RF Detector on sale for $39.99.

Worried about recording equipment in your hotel or AirBnB? Hunt it down with the Hidden Camera, Bug, GPS, and RF Detector. This handheld privacy tool is travel-ready, easy to use, and on sale for $39.99 (reg. $59).

Find out if your hotel is bugged

Hidden cameras, audio bugs, and GPS trackers might be surreptitiously deployed in places where privacy is expected like hotels, exclusive rentals, and AirBnBs, but you can track them down with this comprehensive bug detector. Here's how it works:

The Detector operates within an extensive frequency range of 1MHz to 8GHz to provide robust protection against multiple types of surveillance devices. Hunt down hidden cameras using the camera finder that can help you pinpoint a hidden lens. If you're worried about GPS trackers, use the Detector to identify magnetic fields, which are commonly used by GPS trackers.

You can even customize how the Detector alerts you of potential surveillance equipment with settings for a loud buzzer or a silent LED indicator. As big of an effect as this security device can have on your vacation, it takes up very little room on its own and weighs well under a pound.

The Hidden Camera Detector is powered by a rechargeable 3.7V 1000mAh battery that could last for up to five hours of continuous operation.

Make sure your AirBnB isn't bugged

Take precautions to make sure you can feel safe in your travel lodging.

Get the Hidden Camera, Bug, GPS, and RF Detector for $39.99

StackSocial prices subject to change