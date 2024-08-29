These headphones are some of the best for audio immersion — here's why

TL;DR: Listen to music wired or wirelessly with a pair of TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Headphones on sale for $65.99 (reg. $89).

A good pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. The TREBAB Z2 over-ear headphones combine excellent sound quality with comfort and versatility, and you can get a pair on sale for $65.99 (reg. $89.

Comfortable, versatile, and affordable

The Z2 Wireless Running Headphones are equipped with Hyper-HD aptX sound quality, achieved through Advanced Sound 2.0 Technology and 40mm drivers. This setup delivers deep bass and clear, immersive audio, so you can really dive into your favorite songs or get lost in meandering podcasts.

The T-Quiet™ active noise-canceling (ANC) technology effectively minimizes background noise, allowing you to focus on your work or workout without distractions. This is particularly useful in noisy environments like gyms, busy streets, or crowded workspaces. Additionally, the IPX4 water resistance rating means the headphones can handle sweat and rain, making them suitable for intense workouts or unpredictable weather.

TREBLAB Z2B – Over Ear Bluetooth ANC headphones

The Z2's Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity keeps your connection stable without needing to fuss with aux cables. These headphones can run for up to 35 hours of continuous playback on one charge. If you’re short on time, the quick charge feature provides several hours of playback with just a 3-hour charge.

For comfort, the Z2 headphones are designed with ultra-soft materials and memory foam ear pads that mold to the shape of your ears, reducing pressure and enhancing long-term wearability. The over-ear design helps to block out external noise and gives you a snug fit.

These headphones also support voice commands through Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. For those times when you might need a wired connection, the included 3.5mm AUX cable allows you to use the headphones without relying on battery power.

