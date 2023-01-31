Send two dozen roses for $49.99 + have them arrive by Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is a special time to show appreciation to our loved ones. Whether romantic, platonic, or self-love, there's nothing quite like the joy of giving and receiving a thoughtful gift — and that momentous day is quickly approaching!

Flowers are often at the top of the Valentine's Day gift-giving list. That's for good reason, as flowers have been proven to have a long-term positive effect on our everyday mood. Rose Farmers, a unique online flower shop that offers a collection curated by some of the world's most renowned rose farmers, brings you an exceptional discount for the upcoming love day.

The roses from Rose Farmers are grown and cut directly from the farm, meaning they're of the highest quality and can't be found anywhere else. For a limited time, they're offering a digital voucher for a bouquet of two dozen long-stem roses, usually priced at $109, at the low price of $49.99 — saving you 54% off. Personally picked by the Rose Farmers, you'll get a variety of roses in vibrant red, cream dazzler, or orange citrus. And with the option to write a thoughtful message, you'll be able to tell your loved one exactly how you feel or even leave them guessing with a note signed by their secret admirer.

In addition to the traditional bouquet, your delivery will come complete with an elegant vase to make your loved one's day. And the best part is that the long-stem roses can be delivered straight to any doorstep, eliminating the hassle of waiting in line at a busy flower shop.

Don't wait too long to take advantage of the 2 Dozen Farmer's Choice Long-Stem Roses + Vase Shipped for Only $49.99 offer, available now through February 6. When redeeming your voucher, be sure to select a delivery date one to two days before your event or occasion to make sure they arrive for Valentine's Day. Whether you're treating yourself, showing love to a friend, or expressing your romantic feelings, there's no better way to do it than with premium roses.

Prices subject to change