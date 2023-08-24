Get two drones for the price of one — under $150

TL;DR: The Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and the Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone emerge as a dynamic duo, offering an exhilarating 2-for-1 package that redefines aerial exploration, both available for only $149.99 (reg. $398.00).

In the world of high-flying adventure, the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and the Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone take center stage with an electrifying 2-for-1 package that promises to redefine the way you experience the skies.

Drones have taken the US by storm. According to the FAA, the number of registered drones in the U.S. exceeded 1.7 million in 2020. These unmanned aerial vehicles have found their footing in various sectors, including photography, agriculture, surveillance, and delivery services.

Here is your opportunity to get in on the drone action with a pair that offers a myriad of features that cater to both the novice pilot and the seasoned enthusiast.

With a front-facing 4K wide-angle camera that boasts a 90° adjustable range and a secondary 720p bottom camera, these drones provide a multi-dimensional perspective that captures every angle of your world. With precise hovering capabilities, altitude hold mode offers an unparalleled level of stability during flight, allowing you to capture impeccable shots and videos even in the face of unpredictable winds or sudden maneuvers. The compatible Wi-Fi app allows you to witness the world below in real time, turning your phone into a window to the skies, offering a perspective that's both captivating and enthralling.

Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Camera Drone

Headless mode removes the need to adjust the aircraft's position before takeoff, making it accessible to pilots of all experience levels. The core of their stability lies in the 6-axis gyroscope ensuring a smooth flight, while the 4-channel mode grants you control over every aspect of flight. Ascend, descend, move forward or backward, sideward flight in both directions and even 360-degree rolls—these drones are your canvas for aerobatic mastery. Plus with a simple command, the drone makes its way back to you autonomously.

So what sets them apart? The Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone features a sleek black design and offers a flight time of 7 to 9 minutes with a 3.7V, 500 mAh LiPo battery. On the other hand, the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone boasts a silver finish, a longer flight time of 9 to 12 minutes with a 3.7V, 2,000 mAh LiPo battery, and introduces gesture control and a follow function for enhanced navigation.

Get both the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and the Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone for only $149.99 (reg. $398.00).

Prices subject to change