Unhackable: these physical security keys put your data in lockdown

TL;DR: Lock your web identity down with a Thetis FIDO2 Security Key. These physical Multi-factor authenticators could save you time and protect you from a breach, and three of them are only $64.99.

Cyber threats are evolving, and passwords alone may not protect your data. Secure your digital identity with a physical solution. The Thetis FIDO2 Security Key is a physical multi-factor authenticator, and it's now on sale for $64.99.

How does a physical authenticator work?

There are four ways you can use the Thetis FIDO2. It works as a two-factor authenticator, passkey, password manager, and you can use it for Time-based One-Time Passwords (TOTP). In practice, you'll set up a PIN and connect your Security Key to the different accounts you want to secure.

Once you've connected your Security Key, you have an actual physical barrier between your personal information and cyber threats. The Thetis key is universally compatible with websites that follow U2F protocol.

Getting Started with Thetis FIDO2 Security key

That means any website that uses a secondary factor like your phone number or email to verify your identity is compatible with your security keys. This personal cybersecurity device is backed by some of the highest security standards around, including IC Chip protection certified under CC EAL6+.

Each Thetis FIDO2 has 50 passkey slots, and your purchase comes with three security keys. These security keys may be small, but they aren't fragile. The Thetis FIDO2 is made from refined aluminum alloy, so it can stay safe whether it's in a pocket, briefcase, or tucked away in your luggage.

A password protector hackers can't crack

Keep your information safe, whether you're the head of a growing enterprise or just like to shop online.

Get a three-pack of Thetis FIDO2 Security Keys for $64.99 (reg. $80).

StackSocial prices subject to change