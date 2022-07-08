Achieve an odor-free home with this Indiegogo-funded air purifier

First impressions are everything — especially when new guests are visiting for the first time. VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator has a UV catalyst core with a UVC upgrade inside to help get rid of any pesky smells.

Are you looking to eliminate pet or food odors at home? Do you have a sensitive nose that isn't keen on flowery candles and sprays? The innovative VentiFresh Plus uses powerful NASA-inspired technology without releasing any irritating or toxic fragrances into the air. Inspired by the photocatalyst technology used in the International Space Station, the compact device does more than cover up odors — it breaks them down completely.

An ultimate solution for filtering impurities while indoors, this successfully Indiegogo-funded personal air purifier works by naturally decomposing odors through photosynthesis and creating pure, clean air. By using this natural process, you'll be able to keep out toxic chemicals or added fragrances that only mask odors and compromise your home environment — eliminating unwanted smells caused by trash, pets, food, shoes, and more in the process. As reviewed by verified buyer Michael Stone, "I thought this was going to be a throwaway gimmick, but I am totally amazed by how well it keeps the odors around the cat litter box fresh-smelling fresh."

VentiFresh ECO - Next Generation Odor Eliminator

With a convenient LED indicator and an on/off controller with three modes available — stand by, turbo, and quiet — you'll have plenty of options to combat odors of all levels. Weighing in at only 2.47 oz, the small yet powerful device will also fit effortlessly into any nook or cranny in your home. When it comes time to repower, plug in its USB charging cable, sit back, and let the device reboot to work its magic. In the words of E27, "It's like having a piece of the international space station right in your home."

Regularly priced at $84, the VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator can be yours today at 29% off and only $58.99. You'll be on your way to achieving clean, odor-free air with the help of international space technology.

