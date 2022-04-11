Celebrate Pet Day with this successfully-funded interactive cat toy

With many of us heading back into the office, our pets may start to feel the sting of isolation — and yes, that even includes our cats. Celebrate Pet Day with an interactive toy that is bound to keep your kitty entertained for hours on end and save $30.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats is an all-in-one toy that has levels of fun in store for your pet. Suited for cats of all ages and sizes, the carefully crafted device comes with a scratcher playground, a Cheerble ball, and a playboard — all designed to satisfy your cat's instincts.

Cheerble Board Game, all-in-one interactive toy for cats

Built with three activation modes — normal, gentle, or active — the Cheerble ball works with a simple press of a button, and no app installations are needed. Just turn it on and watch the ball automatically roll itself, creating continuous play while you're tending to chores or working.

Other features include a compact design of 20.08" x 16.14," an automatic obstacle avoidance system that prevents the ball from getting stuck, an intelligent companion mode, and a rechargeable construction. The cat playground also comes with one of their favorite visual stimulation sources — LED lights.

As verified purchaser Emilie J. gushes, "My cats were instantly interested in this and were taking turns lying in it before I even got it set up! Adding the ball made it a bigger hit. One is always either napping in or playing in it since the day it arrived. Huge hit with my crew!"

For a limited time, use coupon code CHEERBLE30 at checkout to get the Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats for $30 off (reg. $78). Help keep your pets entertained, active, and happy with this synchronized device. Your cats will thank you.

Prices subject to change.