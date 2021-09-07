Protect your ears, keep sound quality with these earplugs

Even though your heart is ready to get back to events and concerts, your ears are still enjoying time from hefty sounds. Enjoy all your favorite spots while protecting your audiological health with the Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs And Attachable Cord.

Ready to get your total zen on? Here's what you get with the Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs: not just a handy pair of plugs, these babies provide approximately 22dB of sound reduction. For context, you could most certainly sit through a full-on NFL game and still feel like the beach is right around the corner. And, because of the minimalist design, no one even has to know you're trying to block out their annoying conversation on the subway; they'll just think you're vibing happily to yourself. In fact, they reduce noise so well that you wouldn't want to be caught wearing them during your next business meeting.

Speaking of which, you don't have to worry about being totally left out. These plugs aren't built to exclude you. Rather, they specifically reduce the volume of loud sounds using specially designed sound tubes that balance sound waves. That way, you'll protect your eardrums from harsh and harmful sounds while keeping track of what's important. And since the ear tips are washable and reusable, you can block out noise wherever you need a little break away from the hustle and bustle.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs (as seen on Shark Tank)

While the earplugs themselves are fantastic, the real saving grace here is the attachable cord that keeps your plugs together and always close. This way, you'll never fumble around for them when you need them most or when you just want to get some good old R&R in without any distractions. Sounds like pure, stress-free nirvana to us.

See what the folks at Shark Tank and Amazon are raving about. Get the Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs And Attachable Cord, which also includes three interchangeable ear tips (small, medium, large) and a pocket-sized hard case for easy storage for $19.99, or 25 percent off.

Prices subject to change