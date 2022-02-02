Take $90 off this certified refurbished foldable power drone

Although the popularity of drones has soared throughout recent years, prices have also risen alongside them, causing purchasing hesitation. The Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone brings an exciting view from above at a fraction of the cost.

Impressive clear images and videos are what you'll get with the Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Camera Drone (DRC-LSX10), an excellent contender with a 2048 x 1152p high-quality camera, complete with a 180-degree articulated view. With the ability to film at a remote distance of 2,000 feet, the drone comes equipped with approximately 30 minutes of in-flight time, giving you plenty of opportunities to capture the ultimate shot during any outdoor quest.

When it comes to speed, the Vivitar VTI Phoenix packs a punch. The drone will adjust accordingly with three distinct speed modes and an altitude hold mode function, providing a stable flying hover while filming. An integrated GPS offers location tracking and quickly pinpoints specific areas and effortless retrieval. Best yet, it comes equipped with a follow-me-home feature that goes with you and records your monumental memories that will last for years to come. Once the batteries are low or it's time to go home, the drone will automatically return with its one-key automatic return home capability.

Certified as a grade "A" refurbished item, the drone is close to new, not to mention it also helps the environment by repurposing this fantastic product. The bundle also comes with two batteries, propeller packs, a remote control, various accessories, and a hard-sided carrying case for safekeeping and organizing when the drone is not in use. The complete package makes this bundle an excellent gift to give to your favorite adventurer — or keep for yourself.

While the Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone in Grey (Certified Refurbished) sells typically at $249 MSRP, it is now on sale for $159 — saving you nearly $100. See the world from a new perspective and let the adventures begin.

Prices subject to change.