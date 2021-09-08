WAATR bottle filters, sterilizes and even analyzes your drinking water

Pure, clean, filtered, UVC-sterilized water everywhere you go, without resorting to disposable plastic bottles. That's the promise of WAATR, a personal water bottle that takes your health and safety to the next level.

Disposable bottles are an environmental nightmare – and a difficult expense to justify given that taps and drinking fountains are generally easy to find. With WAATR, you can fill up at any public water source in the knowledge that your bottle is packed with technology to make sure it's as fresh as the finest artesian water by the time you drink it.

Available in 25 oz, 32 oz and 40 oz versions, WAATR starts with a pro-grade stainless steel bottle, with a mouth wide enough to easily fill with ice.

Onto this screws the lid, and here's where the fun starts. Two 20-mW UV-C LED sterilizers are built in, offering protection against a wide range of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. Not just for your water, either – these are powerful enough to sterilize anything you can fit in the bottle, including some phones, keys and other small items.

Twin UV-C LEDs bring the sterilizing muscle WAATR

Every hour, WAATR will blast the inside of the bottle with sterilizing light (unless you switch this feature off), so it'll never get funky and moldy.

You can drink it like this, or you can take things to the next level with switchable filtration cartridges in the lid, to filter out chemicals and particulates. There are three different filter options: purist, artesian and alkaline, and WAATR ships will all three. Each has at its foundation a proprietary blend of coconut charcoal (designed to capture organic molecules) and ion-exchange resin (designed to capture inorganic ions).

Three different filter types give you slightly different results WAATR

They're recyclable once they've expired, and you can also choose to send them back to WAATR for analysis, to get a detailed lab report that can help you minimize exposure to contaminated sources.

WAATR's flip-out drinking spout is designed such that it never needs to touch contaminated water. The bottle uses a port-less magnetic charger, keeping it entirely IPX7 waterproof, and attractive color lights in the lid pulse to let you know it's purifying (blue), it needs charging (red) or just to remind you to hydrate (green).

Check out the team's video below, and head here to claim your own WAATR and start hydrating healthier.