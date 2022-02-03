Keep your data safe and your identity protected at home and abroad

Finally! You can travel again. You’ve taken precautions with regard to your health, but what about the health of your devices as you travel abroad, and more importantly your privacy as you surf the net? WeVPN is your passport to online freedom!

As soon as you step into the “public” realm, places such as airports, coffee houses, libraries, essentially anywhere there is free WiFi service (whether that be at home or abroad), you are leaving yourself, or rather your data, vulnerable. It gives hackers the opportunity to access your emails, credit card information, social security number, passwords, and so much more. Armed with this information, they can get into your systems as if they were you.

By using a virtual private network (VPN), you can surf the net safely and securely, knowing that no one can intercept your activity. But beyond being a barrier to would-be data thieves, it has other practical applications as well. When you are abroad, a VPN will let you browse parts of the internet that may be blocked in certain countries. For example, if you are in a part of the world that restricts access to Google, Wikipedia, YouTube, or other sites and services, using a VPN will get you in the door. Or if your favorite show happens to be streaming in the United States, and you’re traveling through Europe, no worries. This little piece of technology will have you watching in no time.

So, if you are concerned about security (and really, who isn’t?) or if you want to ensure that you can log on to any website, wherever you may be in the world, then WeVPN is for you. Highly rated, and ranked second on VPNtierlist.com, with WeVPN you will be able to connect through any of their 66 locations globally. It offers extra layers of protection via their strict no-log policy, meaning your information is shared with no one, a kill switch which prevents your activities and sensitive data from being exposed in case your VPN connection drops and the best-in-class protocols and encryption. WeBlock security will safeguard your device from malware, malicious ads, trackers, and crypto miners, plus so much more.

For only $64.95, a 75% discount on the regular price of $268, you will receive a two-year subscription for up to 10 devices. Protect your identity and your privacy, and bypass censorship. Add WeVPN to your cybersecurity toolkit.

Prices subject to change.