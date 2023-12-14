Here's your last chance to grab Windows 11 Pro for only $25

TL;DR: Pay only $24.97 for a license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro through December 25.

You may have the most advanced computer in the world, but you won't get the most out of its features without the latest operating system. If you happen to have a Windows PC, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro should be a no-brainer.

Operating systems are the hearts of computers, responsible for managing their memory and processes. For Windows PCs, the latest and the greatest OS is Windows 11 Pro, which comes equipped with a chock-full of features to help the device function optimally, empowering users to achieve peak efficiency. Instead of forking out $199 for a license, you only have to pay $24.97 thanks to this limited-time-only deal.

With a purchase of this OS, you'll get an immediate system boost. Windows 11 Pro boasts a brand-new, seamless interface designed with user convenience in mind. You can navigate between apps much easier and boot them pretty quickly. Advanced security features are also in store, including biometrics login, Smart App Control that blocks suspicious apps from running on your device, Windows Information Protection that separates your work and personal data, and Bitlocker Encryption that encrypts data on your hard drive.

When it comes to productivity, features like snap layouts, seamless redocking, an enhanced search experience, and improved voice typing enable you to get more done in less time. If you game a lot, there's also DirectX 12 Ultimate, which delivers graphics that mimic real life. Plus, thanks to the latest AI updates, you'll get to enjoy Windows Copilot, an AI assistant that helps you with tasks like tweaking certain settings, launching playlists, summarizing documents, and more. Look forward to a new and improved Paint, too, complete with a dark mode, enhanced zooming, support for layers, AI-powered background removal, and generative content creation, among other nifty features.

Formerly retailing for $199, you can grab a license to Windows 11 Pro for only $24.97 through December 25.

Prices subject to change