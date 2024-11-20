Black Friday arrived early! Upgrade your PC with Windows 11 Pro for $18

TL;DR: There's no need to wait for Black Friday—a lifetime download of Windows 11 Pro is now only $17.97 (reg. $199) through December 1.

Is newer always better? We're not inclined to think that way, especially when it comes to our trusty PCs. While your device might not perform as well as it did when you first bought it, that doesn't necessarily mean you need a brand-new computer. Something as simple as updating your operating system could revitalize your PC.

Faster boot times, AI-powered assistance, enhanced security, and more await when you invest in Microsoft's most up-to-date operating system, Windows 11 Pro. You don't even have to wait for Black Friday to grab at the low price of $17.97 (reg. $199) through December 1.

Wondering what makes Windows 11 Pro the easiest PC upgrade? For starters, it's designed with the modern worker in mind, offering a seamless interface with rounded corners that make navigation a breeze. Productivity-enhancing tools include snap layouts, seamless redocking, and enhanced voice typing.

Privacy-minded individuals will appreciate the top-tier security innovations this OS comes with, which include biometrics login and encrypted authentication that make your device virtually impenetrable by third parties. It also offers an unmatched gaming experience thanks to DirectX 12 Ultimate, which makes graphics as realistic as they get.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

Regardless of your stance on AI , there’s no denying that Windows 11 Pro's new AI assistant, Copilot, could supercharge your daily workflow. Use it to get answers to your queries, generate images from your ideas, or as a digital study buddy. You might just nail your upcoming certification test with its help.

Paint also gets a kick from AI, rivaling Photoshop's functionality. The Live Captions feature can transcribe just about anything, including personal videos. And the Windows Studio Effects ensure you look your best during Teams calls—even if you’ve just rolled out of bed.

