Unleash the full potential of your device with Windows 11 Pro for $30

TL;DR: Windows 11 Pro offers an array of benefits that empower organizations and individuals to achieve higher levels of efficiency and productivity, and it’s on sale during our Deal Days Campaign for $29.97 (reg. $199)

Windows 11 has arrived, bringing with it a multitude of exciting features and a fresh, modern design. For those seeking an enhanced computing experience, Windows 11 Pro offers a wealth of additional benefits that make it a compelling investment.

Plus it’s even a better investment if you buy during our Deal Days Campaign. Normally valued at $199, this will be your last chance to purchase this latest professional-grade operating system by Microsoft for only $29.97.

So what’s all the fuss about?

Enhanced Security:

With features like BitLocker drive encryption, your files remain secure from unauthorized access. Windows Hello offers convenient biometric authentication options such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, providing an added layer of protection. Additionally, Windows Defender Application Guard shields your device from online threats, ensuring a worry-free browsing experience.

Advanced Business Tools:

Remote Desktop allows you to access your work computer from anywhere, enabling seamless collaboration and flexibility. Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory streamlines user credential management and access control across devices, making collaboration and security management effortless.

Virtualization and Compatibility:

For power users and developers, Windows 11 Pro introduces valuable virtualization capabilities. The Windows Sandbox feature creates a safe environment to run applications and test new software without risking your primary system. Furthermore, Hyper-V compatibility empowers you to create and manage virtual machines efficiently, opening up a world of possibilities for developers and IT professionals.

Windows Information Protection:

WIP enables administrators to classify and protect sensitive data by applying encryption and access controls, thus safeguarding it from unauthorized access and potential leaks, helping to establish a boundary between personal and work-related data on devices running Windows 11 Pro, and enabling users to securely access corporate information while maintaining the privacy of personal data.

Group Policy Management:

This provides administrators with centralized control over various settings and configurations for users and devices within an organization. It offers a powerful toolset to enforce security, manage software installations, and customize user preferences, ensuring consistent policies and streamlined network management.

While Windows 11 is available as a free upgrade, Windows 11 Pro offers an elevated computing experience tailored for power users, professionals, and businesses. With all the above features and more, it unleashes the full potential of your device.

Buy before 11:59 pm on June 13th for only $29.97 (reg. $199), no coupon required.

Prices subject to change