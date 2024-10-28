Help your sluggish computer — upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $18

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $17.97 and unlock better performance, security, and AI-powered features today.

Is your PC acting slower than you'd like? Before you give up and buy a whole new machine, an OS overhaul might be an easier fix. Now's an ideal time to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro and give your machine a fresh start for just $17.97 (reg. $199).

Enjoy faster boot times, enhanced multitasking, top-tier security, and all the latest features (including the AI one) at an affordable price. The catch is this price only lasts through November 3.

Windows 11 Pro offers a sleek, modern interface that's designed to make your day-to-day computing smoother and more efficient. From advanced multitasking tools like Snap Layouts and Virtual Desktops to the latest AI-powered assistant, Copilot, that can help you tackle tasks faster, Windows 11 Pro is built for productivity.

Thanks to improved multitasking capabilities, such as seamless redocking, improved voice typing, and a more powerful search experience, you can get more done, whether managing spreadsheets or video editing. DirectX 12 Ultimate also offers impressive graphics that any gamer will love.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

This version of Windows 11 Pro includes powerful security features like TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, BitLocker, and biometric login for a safer computing experience. You can trust that your data will stay protected, making this upgrade ideal for both personal and professional use.

One of the most talked-about features is Copilot, Windows 11 Pro’s AI-powered assistant. Copilot leverages advanced machine learning to offer smart suggestions, streamline your workflow, and even handle repetitive tasks, making you more efficient.

Windows 11 Pro also offers quicker startup times and seamless app transitions.

Take advantage of this terrific price on a modern OS that can give your older computer a whole new life.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is just $17.97 (reg. $199) through November 3.

StackSocial prices subject to change