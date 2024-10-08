PC users: upgrade to Windows 11 Pro while it's still under $20

TL;DR: Upgrade your computer where it counts with Windows 11 Pro for $19.97 until October 27.

You can upgrade your computer without upgrading to a new computer. Windows 11 Pro comes with a suite of new security tools, has a refined interface, and finally makes some changes Windows users have been waiting on for years, and it's only $19.97.

Windows 11 Pro takes the best of Windows 10 and gives it a major upgrade. The interface is cleaner and more streamlined, offering an intuitive feel that makes navigating apps and organizing tasks easier than ever. Snap Layouts allow you to group your open windows in a way that works for you. Whether you’re researching for a project while managing emails or reviewing spreadsheets while attending a video call, everything runs smoothly in its own organized space.

From a security standpoint, Windows 11 Pro is a significant leap forward. Built-in features like support for biometric login with Windows Hello and enhanced encryption with TPM 2.0 ensure that your data stays safe. For professionals dealing with sensitive information—whether in finance, healthcare, or any data-sensitive industry—these built-in security features offer a reliable layer of protection without needing third-party software.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

Windows 11 Pro supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, which takes gaming visuals to the next level, offering better lighting, shadows, and reflections in your favorite games. Whether you’re using high-end creative software like Adobe Photoshop or a gaming rig, the operating system ensures maximum performance without lag or interruptions.

And for tech professionals who need to run virtual machines, Windows 11 Pro comes equipped with Hyper-V, giving you the ability to run multiple operating systems on your device without any performance issues. It’s an indispensable tool for IT professionals and developers who need a flexible environment for testing or training.



