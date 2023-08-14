Save $160 on your Windows 11 Pro upgrade with this deal

TL;DR: Enjoy an improved interface, stronger security features, and a more modern computing experience with a Windows 11 Pro license, now on sale for $39.99 (reg. $199).

Feel like your computer is lacking in terms of efficiency? It may just be due for an OS upgrade. If your PC is compatible with Windows 11 Pro, you can grab it on sale for $39.99 for a limited time.

Having premium hardware is one thing, but equipping it with the latest software is what can really help you take advantage of what it's truly capable of. If your computer is used for business or enterprise, you'll benefit from Windows 11 Pro's suite of security features that boost your operation's safety standards.

Microsoft's latest operating system offers a chock-full of security-focused tools, including but not limited to remote deployment and multi-factor authentication, Microsoft Information Protection integration that helps you prevent falling victim to data leaks, Windows Information Protection that separates personal and work data, and BitLocker Encryption that keeps data private unless supplied with the correct decryption key.

If you're managing multiple computers, a license can be installed on three separate computers, after which you can utilize Windows 11 Pro's Group Policy Management feature for enforcing policies and compliance across all devices. Productivity features and interface upgrades are also available in the OS, including snap layouts, improved voice typing, a more powerful search experience, Windows Studio Effects like voice focus and automatic framing, and so much more.

As if it's not feature-rich enough, Microsoft has also promised to \ to users and deliver more frequent updates and upgrades to help improve your experience even more.

Whether you're going to use the Windows 11 Pro to perform better at work, digitize your business, or simply want a more modern and secure computing experience, it may just be worth the investment.

Luckily, that investment doesn't even have to be that big, with Windows 11 Pro on sale now at just $39.99 instead of the usual $199.

Prices subject to change