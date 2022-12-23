Wine Insiders delivers 15 bottles of red wine to your door for $85

When was the last time you bought a bottle of red wine for under $6? We’ve no doubt that they are out there, and they may not even taste bad, but we’re willing to bet they are not award-winning, nor are they delivered directly to your door!

Wine Insiders is offering 15 bottles of their finest bold reds for a mere $85. The experts at Wine Insiders travel around the world tasting a wide variety of blends (we know … tough job!) and select only five out of one hundred samples, ensuring that you are getting only the best. Their selections have won over 1,400 awards since 2015 and have been featured in BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Forbes, Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, and more.

Not that we really need to give you any reasons to drink red wine besides savoring the flavor, but science has proven that partaking in a glass or two in moderation can actually be healthy for you. It can help boost the immune system, increase bone density, lower cholesterol, and more. In fact, a study from the University of Colorado suggests that the chemical resveratrol found in grape skins and in red wine can help block the cancer-causing effects of alcohol.

But in reality, what we love about a good red is how it brings out the flavor of so many of our beloved dishes—steak, roast beef, pasta with red sauce, chocolate … and even pizza! Of course, we’re also good to raise a glass with not an ounce of food in sight, but merely toast with our friends and family, no matter how small or large the occasion.

With the festive season in full swing and Christmas just a few days away, this will make the perfect last-minute gift, even if it is just for yourself. Until December 30th, $85 will buy you 15 bottles of RedBlend wine. After making your purchase, you will receive a digital voucher code to be redeemed on Wine Insiders in order for your wine to be shipped directly to your door (shipping fees extra). No coupons are required, and there is no membership or subscription commitment.

And not that anyone would, but should you be questioned on your reasoning for getting 15 bottles at once, just tell them it’s doctor’s orders!

Prices subject to change