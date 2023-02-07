Score a 2-month Xbox GamePass subscription for only $9.99

GamePass is the best thing since sliced bread — at least to Xbox users. It yields gamers high-quality games and new titles every month, and now, you can score a 2-month subscription to the service for the price of one.

Gaming is an expensive pursuit — there's no doubt about that. With titles costing around $60 to $70 a pop, it's getting harder and harder to justify buying new games on a regular basis. That's why subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass exist. It lets gamers take their gaming experience to the next level with continuous access to new titles and a community of other console players. A one-month membership typically costs $14.99 a month, but with this deal, new users can get their hands on a two-month subscription for less than that.

To the uninitiated, Xbox GamePass Ultimate is a program that allows you to get more out of your gaming experience. It nets gamers unlimited access to an ever-expanding library of high-quality games that they can play on consoles, PCs, phones, and tablets. More than 100 high-quality games and titles are added every month, so you always have something new to play either on your own or with friends.

With this deal, you also get an EA Play membership at no additional cost. You also get your hands on Electronic Ars' bestselling series and titles, membership-only content, trials of select games, and more. On top of that, you're also able to enjoy the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including engaging in a multiplayer network and saving up to 50% in the Xbox Store.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available, too, allowing you to connect with a community of millions of Xbox players across your devices. And the best part? You can play Xbox Game Studios titles on the day of their release.

Instead of shelling out $29, new Xbox GamePass subscribers can get a 2-month membership for only $9.99.

Prices subject to change