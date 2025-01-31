You'll want these tips and tricks that can help you master ChatGPT

Were you one of those people who looked distrustfully at ChatGPT when it blew up a few years ago? Well, you certainly weren't the only one, but unfortunately, ChatGPT is here to stay. If you didn't stay on top of this budding tech, you're due for a tutorial, especially since ChatGPT-5 is supposed to be released early this year.

Instead of fiddling around with the chatbot and hoping for decent results, you can actually learn how to use ChatGPT and get comfortable with creating effective prompts. How? With these online ChatGPT tutorial courses, which are now price-dropped to only $29.99 (reg. $790) for a little while longer.

Once you learn what ChatGPT is all about, you might just switch your opinion of the chatbot—and learn a few tips and tricks that can make AI work for you.

This e-learning resource comes with 12 training courses spanning 25 hours of content, focusing on ChatGPT and other AI-powered tools that could save you so much time and effort. Learn how to create specific prompts for your needs for the best, non-bot-like results, whether you need help with image or article generation.

Check out what else you might be able to do once you complete these ChatGPT courses:

Customize your interaction with the chatbot depending on the industry you work in.

Boost your creativity by learning how to communicate with the chatbot.

Brainstorm with ChatGPT for projects and business operations.

Have ChatGPT translate dense PDFs with legal or business jargon into a more readable text.

Summarize complete web pages so you don't have to read through them yourself.

You might even discover how to automate projects or rote tasks by studying with this resource. Imagine being able to log off right at 5 p.m. instead of working late to complete a project that got dumped in your lap a few hours ago.

Learn how to use ChatGPT to its fullest potential with these $29.99 online courses. Act while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.