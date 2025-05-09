Your Office version is too old: Get the newest MS Office, under $160

TL;DR: Upgrade to the sleekest, AI-powered productivity suite yet with this deal on Microsoft Office 2024 for just $159.97.

What’s New on MS Office 2024?

Microsoft Office 2024 delivers better performance, faster speed, and ultra-modern AI-powered tools to create your best documents, spreadsheets, and presentations thus far. Your essential classic programs are all there, including:



Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

In each of these familiar programs, you’ll find exciting new updates. Word now includes Smart Compose, a feature that suggests new text to help you write and create documents. Make the most of your Excel data with built-in AI data insights to help you make decisions and create visualizations. Present better when you use PowerPoint’s new tools to include voice, video, and closed captions on presentations, ideal for remote workers or teachers.

You’ll find faster performance within the modernized interface. Easily evaluate your creations for accessibility, a key feature for businesses creating website content or documents. Make the most of your hardware with enhanced touch and pen support for better performance all around.

When to pick MS Office 2024 versus Microsoft 365

Trying to decide whether or not to shell out for MS Office or just pay a monthly fee for access to Microsoft 365? It’s pretty clear when MS Office 2024 is a better fit.

Buying Office 2024 is a single transaction, which is often preferable for those who don’t want to add another recurring cost to their budget. You own the programs when you purchase Office 2024, which means you can operate them locally without syncing files to the cloud or needing an internet connection to use them. At this deal’s cost under $160, it would take less than two years for Microsoft 365 to exceed the cost of buying Office 2024 outright.

Microsoft 365, on the other hand, is a recurring fee. This fee recently increased for the first time in years, which means you can’t count on it remaining the same for your budget. You use the programs virtually in the cloud and save all of your documents to cloud storage. While this is securely protected, those who want to keep certain files local to their computer for privacy will prefer Office 2024.

