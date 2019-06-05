Delfast reveals powerful Top 2.0 e-bikeView gallery - 5 images
A couple of months after launching a fleet-ready reworking of its record-breaking Prime e-bike, Delfast has announced an update to its fastest model. The Top 2.0 has the same top speed as its predecessor, but has a much more powerful motor.
Years in the making, and the result of improvement suggestions from customers, the main focus of the Top 2.0 update is power. Sporting a more aggressive stance than the outgoing model, the new e-bike's max speed has been capped at the same 50 mph (80 km/h) as before. But Delfast has focused on improving how riders get to that top speed.
Key to those improvements is a 5,000 W rear hub motor for zippy acceleration (up from 3 kW on the original), with Delfast reckoning that the Top 2.0 would be able to keep up with most regular cars for the quarter mile. That said, you may find yourself restricted to off-road riding only for this beast, since it would likely exceed regulatory limits for e-bikes in most places.
But the company has given the motor IP54-level resistance to dust and moisture for all weather riding, and says that the motor will keep the e-bike rolling fast for longer without overheating.
Delfast has redesigned the controller too, which should offer users and smoother and safer ride over a wide range of speeds, though all of that extra grunt has meant a redesign in the stopping department. Double disc braking at the front are likened to the kind of system installed on cross-country motorcycles.
There's no mention of expected range at this stage, though the model before it did offer 174 mi (280 km) per charge of its 48 Ah battery. Elsewhere there's a waterproof color display to keep the rider informed, an integrated 3G GPS tracker for peace of mind security, and lighting front and rear.
Detailed specs, pricing and availability are yet to be announced.
Source: Delfast
