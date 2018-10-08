Bespoke writing desk puts original Porsche 911 panels to workView gallery - 13 images
Study time will soon come with a dash of motoring history for one well-heeled home decorator, with the upcoming Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction to see a writing desk featuring original 911 panels go under the hammer.
The Porsche Writing Desk is the handiwork of French design house 3 GJB 17, which incorporates classic car parts into elegant pieces of bespoke furniture. This particular number places an original 911 rear-end panel front and center, serving as a lid to seal away the clutter once the work is done.
The Porsche panels are Arctic Silver in color, while the rest of the desk is crafted from American walnut. There are also two small drawers on either side of the center writing space for extra storage.
While it won't be everyone's cup of tea, the desk is an interesting piece of craftsmanship and may prove pretty popular among Porsche devotees. It will be up for sale at RM Sotheby's Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction on October 27, and is expected to fetch US$20,000 to $30,000.
Source: RM Sotheby's
