Suction-cup standing desk is an instant office with a viewView gallery - 3 images
Several years ago, thanks to the claimed health benefits of standing desks, quite a few startup companies were making the things. Now, a group of Chicago-based entrepreneurs have come out with their own unique take on the technology, in the form of the successfully-Kickstarted DeskView.
Putting it simply, DeskView is a small desktop that can quickly be attached to a window – or any other flat, vertical non-porous surface – using two hand-levered suction cups on its underside. It can then reportedly hold up to 40 lb (18 kg), staying in place for months or even years at a time.
When it needs to be removed or repositioned, you just release the suction cups' levers.
Its laptop-holding work surface measures 25 inches wide by 12 inches deep (63.5 by 30.5 cm), and is available in white or clear acrylic, or natural bamboo. The mounting brackets are made of cast aluminum, with the whole thing tipping the scales at 8 lb (3.6 kg).
Prices start at US$235 for the white and bamboo models, going up to $265 for the clear – a bubble level is included, so they don't get mounted crooked.
The company also has a couple of alternate versions that are currently available for preorder – one with a deeper 14-inch/35.5-cm desktop ($275), and a pack-down portable model ($250) – plus there's a two-tier add-on that holds a laptop up above the desktop ($45).
Source: DeskView
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more