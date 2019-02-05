Prosthetic hands can currently be controlled by placing electrodes on the skin that register signals from muscles underneath. But this method has its limitations, allowing only for simple movements to be performed, such as opening and closing the hand, and the user doesn't get much in the way of feedback from the prosthetics. A collaboration working under the EU-funded DeTOP project has developed a new hand prosthesis that reads signals direct from nerves and muscles via electrodes implanted in the patient's arm.