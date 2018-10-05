Making up to seven autonomous flights a day, the drone was able to cover the 60-km (37-mile) distance in an average of 40 minutes cruising at 130 km/h (81 mph), accounting for factors such as headwinds, etc. After recharging its battery at the village of Nansio on the island, it would head back with cargo such as blood samples for analysis at Mwanza's Bugando Medical Center. By contrast, a truck would take approximately six hours to reach the island on 240 km (149 miles) of largely-unimproved roads, while a ferry would take about four.