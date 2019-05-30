Generally held up as symbols of status, wealth and romance, diamonds may be starting to lose a little of their mystique in recent years, as scientists learn more about them. The gems are far more common than you might think, with a quadrillion tons of diamond newly discovered deep within the Earth, and there's plenty of them floating around out in space. They've been found to contain brand new types of ice and, of course, lab-made diamonds have become virtually indistinguishable from natural ones – to the disdain of the jewelry industry.