Agora's spectacular top 50 photographs of 2019

By Rich Haridy
September 09, 2019
Long exposure sunset shot in the District in the city of Groningen, Netherlands
"Motherly love" captured at the Tenerife zoo
"Reitdiephaven". Long exposure sunset shot in the District in the city of Groningen, Netherlands
"Wild look". Lynx spotted in the Cábarceno Natural Park
"Alone in the desert". The shot was taken from a high dune in Morocco, where Nomads are moving through the Sahara desert
"Among the white umbrellas". A woman makes traditional umbrellas at a factory in Mandalay, Myanmar. The production of a traditional umbrella cannot be done by a single person or within a day: there is a division of labor in the making of a single umbrella. Each worker is responsible for different parts to finish one umbrella.
It took the photographer 4 hours to take this shot of an ant carrying water drops spreaded on a piece of thread
"Colors of life". Women fishing in West Bengal before heading to the market
"Diamond Ring Total Solar Eclipse". Snapshot of the 2017 total solar eclipse, seen from Nebraska
"Dark Disneyland". Vertical panorama of the Neuschwanstein Castle
"East Java". Taking this shot without getting his lenses soaked was a hard exercise for this photographer in Tumpak Sewu Waterfall, East Java
The Eid prayer is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, after the fasting during the holy month of Ramadan
"Snow Horsman". Winter shot from Mongolia
"Farming". Shot of the rice fields in northern Vietnam, where workers plant the rice seedlings for the upcoming harvest
"Fire Fighter". Locals and firemen work as a team to fight a fire caused by a power incident in Bangladesh
"Blue eye". The photographer pictured his son running through the City of Arts and Science, in Valencia
"In retrospect". Lonely man looking at the horizon in Kobe, Japan
"La mujer que espera". Pictured in a salami shop in Rome, Piazza de la Rotonda
"L’espurna que fa que tot comenci". Correfocs during traditional Catalan festival, where groups dressed as devils light firework in the crowd
"Mother's goodness". Perfect timing for this shot of an Hoopoe bird feeding its chicks
"Incense Work". In Vietnam, incense is known to connect living people with ancestors and gods. When you burn incense, you're communicating with the gods
"Nature always wins". Shipwreck graves in Brittany, France. Some boats have been there for more than 100 years
"Preparing for 1000 Takjil Iftar Ramadan Kareem". Three volunteers serve 1000 plates of chicken and rice prepared for the Iftar, an evening meal in which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset
"Rain". Beautiful portrait of the photographer's father under the rain
"Rainy day". Red-Eyed Tree Frog in West Java
"Oeil de zèbre". Shot taken at the Madrid safari
"Run and Fun". Young monks having fun in Hsinbyume Pagoda
"Hearts on the sea". Aerial photos of fishing nets in Vietnam
"Reaching for Heaven". The Mont Saint Michel, France, lost in the middle of the fog
"Sea of Ice". The professional wildlife photographer took this photo in Antarctica, where crabeater seals use the ice to rest after their meals
"Rainbow Reine". Double rainbow spotted as the photographer was crossing a bridge in the Lofoten islands
"Sand wasp with prey". This wasp is on a mission to bring its prey home
"Strawberry greenhouses". Young women working in a strawberry field located in the Aegean region
"Six feet under". Foggy morning in Ukraine, where the photographer spotted a man digging a grave with his bare hands in a little cemetery
"Echoes of the Unknown". The photographer wanted to display the cordial relationship between a man and a beast
"The Best Friends". A lizard and a snail sharing a cute moment
"The most beautiful roundabout in the world!" Vertical panorama of Paris' Arc de Triumph, where 12 avenues come together
"Throwing Nets". Fisherman in action at the Situ Patenggang lake
"Undefined". Snapshot taken during a road trip in California,Todos Santos. The photographer was lucky to snorkel with the animals afterwards
"Dancer". Taken at the Peace and Friendship stadium in Athens
"Expressions". Saint met in a shrine by portrait photographer
"Songs of Freedom". More than a photo - an unspoken struggle for freedom and belonging
"Striving". The shot was taken near the Nias islands, an internationally famous surfing destination
"The lights of life". Early morning shot of the Cirahong Bridge, located on the border of Tasikmalaya Regency and Ciamis Regency. The bridge was built in 1893 by the Dutch colons
"The road and the farm have been flooded". Floods in Gorgan city, northern Iran
"Boys". The photographer wanted to portray the equality between two human beings
"Veins of Earth". The Amazon-like shot was taken in East Sussex, where the Cuckmere river divides the grasslands
"Water is Life". Although typhoons are pretty common in The Philippines, the citizens still worship the life giving element of water
"When the buffalo comes back". Buffalos bathing in Pleiku, central Vietnam

Global photography social network Agora has revealed its top 50 shots of 2019, with an impressive US$25,000 grand prize awarded to the image receiving the most votes from the general public. Open to images from any genre, this unique collection of photographs spans everything from stunning drone snaps to incredible macro shots of insects.

Agora presents itself as a social network, similar to Instagram or Flickr, but with a particular focus on HD images, protected by watermarks. Different themed mini-contests appear on the platform every week, but the overall “Best of 2019” photograph is open to anyone, and any kind of shot.

This year’s top 50 shortlist has been whittled down by the Agora community from 130,000 entries, and across the month of September users will vote on the best image, to be revealed in early November and take out a $25,000 prize.

"The AGORA Awards 2019 is an international show that anyone, anywhere, can join in,” explains Octavi Royo, Agora’s CEO and founder. “We're proposing something completely new and unseen; we want everyone to participate in this creative revolution because we believe everyone's point of view is important. Watching, participating, voting: together we can change the course of photography."

It’s certainly an unconventional model for a photography competition, but judging by the quality of the shortlisted top 50, it seems to be working. As well as featuring several well-known shots already celebrated in other recent contests, the democratic nature of the platform uncovers some spectacular photographs that will be new even to avid followers of photo competitions.

Particular highlights include a profoundly touching shot of a great ape mother cradling her child, a mind-bending macro snap of an ant balancing a drop of water on its head, and a perfectly composed drone shot of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the top 50 shots.

Source: Agora Awards 2019

