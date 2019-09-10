Agora's spectacular top 50 photographs of 2019

Global photography social network Agora has revealed its top 50 shots of 2019, with an impressive US$25,000 grand prize awarded to the image receiving the most votes from the general public. Open to images from any genre, this unique collection of photographs spans everything from stunning drone snaps to incredible macro shots of insects.

Agora presents itself as a social network, similar to Instagram or Flickr, but with a particular focus on HD images, protected by watermarks. Different themed mini-contests appear on the platform every week, but the overall “Best of 2019” photograph is open to anyone, and any kind of shot.

It took the photographer 4 hours to take this shot of an ant carrying water drops spreaded on a piece of thread

Analiza De Guzman/AGORA images

This year’s top 50 shortlist has been whittled down by the Agora community from 130,000 entries, and across the month of September users will vote on the best image, to be revealed in early November and take out a $25,000 prize.

"The AGORA Awards 2019 is an international show that anyone, anywhere, can join in,” explains Octavi Royo, Agora’s CEO and founder. “We're proposing something completely new and unseen; we want everyone to participate in this creative revolution because we believe everyone's point of view is important. Watching, participating, voting: together we can change the course of photography."

"Motherly love" captured at the Tenerife zoo

Santiago López/AGORA images

It’s certainly an unconventional model for a photography competition, but judging by the quality of the shortlisted top 50, it seems to be working. As well as featuring several well-known shots already celebrated in other recent contests, the democratic nature of the platform uncovers some spectacular photographs that will be new even to avid followers of photo competitions.

The Eid prayer is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, after the fasting during the holy month of Ramadan Azim Ronnie/AGORA images

Particular highlights include a profoundly touching shot of a great ape mother cradling her child, a mind-bending macro snap of an ant balancing a drop of water on its head, and a perfectly composed drone shot of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the top 50 shots.

Source: Agora Awards 2019