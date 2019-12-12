The spectacle of city life in Agora’s best urban photos of the year

The top 50 urban photos from global photography social network Agora span an incredible array of subjects and styles. Covering everything from drone shots to surreal portraits, these spectacular images encapsulate the rich, diverse and lively energy of city life in the 21st century.

Whittled down from over 21,000 submissions, a winner will be selected from this top 50 and take home US$1,000. Agora’s photo contests are relatively novel in that the winners, and the top 50 shortlists, are chosen democratically by the users on the platform. Voting for this particular Urban Photography contest runs until early January, 2020.

'Two opposed worlds' by @hadangkhoa (Vietnam) @hadangkhoa/Agora

Some of the photos featured in the shortlist are impressive, but unsurprising. There is the regular assortment of well-composed shots of the Dubai skyline and drone snaps of complex highway webs. But, there is also a wonderful array of unexpected and impressionistic takes on the urban experience turning this top 50 into a beautifully broad depiction of the modern built environment.

'Saigon-Vietnam' by @nguyenvuphuoc (Vietnam). Two female workers on Saigon's under-construction new metro line @nguyenvuphuoc/Agora

A couple enjoying sunset on a bridge in Munich, two metro workers clambering over a jungle of metal frames in Saigon, and a stunning contrast between old and new architecture in Vietnam, all highlight unique perspectives on city life.

'Look up!' by @leowillgo (Venezuela). Taken in Stockholm, May 2019 @leowillgo/Agora

Take a look through our gallery at the complete top 50 urban photos of 2019.

