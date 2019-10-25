GoPro Max is claimed to be three cameras in one

Remember when camcorders were simply … camcorders? They've now splintered into several sub-types, although GoPro has set about combining three of those into one unit, with its new Max.

Featuring two lenses – one on either side – the Max can simply be used as a single-lens Hero-style actioncam. It's waterproof to a depth of 16 feet (5 m), utilizes GoPro's HyperSmooth digital video-stabilization technology, and shoots video at a maximum resolution of 1080p/30fps.

Additionally, it can be switched between four digital "lenses," offering four fields of view: Narrow, distortion-free Linear, Wide, and an even wider Max SuperView. While people using it as an actioncam will want to go wide, vloggers will instead prefer a setting that doesn't have such a crazy "fish-eye lens" look.

This leads into its next intended use – a vlogging camera. Users in this mode are helped out by a forward-facing touchscreen display, which lets them see them see how their shot is framed while they're filming themselves. A "shotgun mic" feature is also enabled, for selectively picking up audio from directly in front of the camera.

The GoPro Max is controlled via an app GoPro

Finally, with its two lenses working together, the Max can shoot 360-degree 6K/30fps video. As is the case with other 360-degree cameras (such as GoPro's own Fusion), viewers of the footage are subsequently able to pan and tilt within it, looking all over the shooting environment instead of being limited to one point of view. In this mode, the Max utilizes six built-in microphones to record 360-degree audio.

And while the touchscreen does allow for some direct control, users are also able to adjust settings, switch between modes, etc via the iOS/Android GoPro App on a Wi-Fi-connected smartphone. Some of the Max's other features include fold-away mounting "fingers" on the bottom, 1080p live-streaming capability, voice control of basic functions, plus the ability to shoot time-lapse and slow-motion video along with panoramic stills.

The GoPro Max is available now for US$500, via the link below. It's demonstrated in the following video.

GoPro: Introducing MAX — Ignite Your Creativity

Source: GoPro