© 2019 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

GoPro goes modular for Hero8 Black actioncam

By Paul Ridden
October 02, 2019
Add-on accessories for the GoPro Hero8 Black include a Media Mod and Display Mod
Add-on accessories for the GoPro Hero8 Black include a Media Mod and Display Mod
View 4 Images
Add-on accessories for the GoPro Hero8 Black include a Media Mod and Display Mod
1/4
Add-on accessories for the GoPro Hero8 Black include a Media Mod and Display Mod
GoPro will release three modules for the Hero8 Black in December, which add extra audio capabilities, and flip-up display and a lighting mod
2/4
GoPro will release three modules for the Hero8 Black in December, which add extra audio capabilities, and flip-up display and a lighting mod
The Lighting Mod comes with a diffuser to soften lighting while filming
3/4
The Lighting Mod comes with a diffuser to soften lighting while filming
The Media Mod housing adds a shotgun microphone, two cold shoe mounts, 3.5 mm mic ports, USB-C and HDMI to the setup
4/4
The Media Mod housing adds a shotgun microphone, two cold shoe mounts, 3.5 mm mic ports, USB-C and HDMI to the setup

After a short online teaser campaign, GoPro has pulled back the curtain on the successor to last year's Hero7 Black. The Hero8 Black benefits from improved stabilization, a new feature called Digital Lens, and the ability to connect hardware add-ons – or Mods – to the actioncam.

The new GoPro flagship comes with second generation Hypersmooth technology that works in all resolutions and frame rates, and now includes a Boost mode that turns the stabilization up a notch, as well as in-app auto horizon leveling. TimeWarp also moves to its second generation, which brings with it the ability to auto-match capture speed with how fast you're going. This can be slowed down to real time or sped up again by tapping the touchscreen.

GoPro will release three modules for the Hero8 Black in December, which add extra audio capabilities, and flip-up display and a lighting mod
GoPro will release three modules for the Hero8 Black in December, which add extra audio capabilities, and flip-up display and a lighting mod

But the headline feature here is the ability to expand the Hero8 Black's feature set with add-ons. The US$79.99 Media Mod housing adds a shotgun microphone, two cold shoe mounts, 3.5 mm mic ports, USB-C and HDMI to the setup. The $79.99 Display Mod attaches to the top of the Media Mod and offers a folding 1.9-inch display. And the $49.99 waterproof Lighting Mod can be attached to the Media Mod or directly to a GoPro mount, and comes with a diffuser to soften lighting while filming, and packs its own rechargeable battery.

Users can also tap into available shooting presets or custom create up to 10 of their own, and a Digital Lens feature offers four different fields of view – SuperView, Wide, Linear and Narrow. Other improvements to the design include a tougher lens, a weight-saving of 14 percent, the promise of more detail, the extension of RAW to all photo modes, a Night Lapse mode with in-cam processing, and there's voice control too.

The GoPro Hero8 Black is priced at $399.99, and is currently up for pre-order with availability pegged for later this month. Mods will follow in December. The video below has more.

GoPro: Introducing HERO8 Black — Beyond Next Level

Product page: Hero8 Black

Tags

Digital CamerasActioncamGoPro
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More