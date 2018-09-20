The Hero7 Black is available as of this Thursday for preorder, and will be in stores internationally as of Sept. 27th (US buyers will have to wait until the 30th). It's priced at US$400. There's also a $300 4K/30fps/10MP Silver model that lacks the HyperSmooth, live-streaming and 8x slow-mo features, along with a $200 1080p/60fps/10MP White model that additionally lacks GPS.