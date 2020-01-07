Nikon confirms commitment to DSLRs with D780 launch

Nikon says that its most popular full-frame DSLR so far has been the mighty D750. And despite now dipping into mirrorless camera production, the company is still committed to the development of single lens reflex cameras – as evidenced by the launch of the FX-format D780.

Described as a worthy successor to the D750 (which we first spent some time with at Photokina 2014), Nikon says that the D780 merges features from its D850 and flagship D5, while also tapping into newer form factors like the Z series mirrorless cameras.

"The Nikon D780 is not only a huge leap in technology over the D750, but it also integrates Nikon’s latest cutting-edge technologies to offer the best video feature-set and imaging capabilities in a full-frame DSLR," said the company's Jay Vannatter. "A demand exists for a successor to the D750, which offers the unbeatable combination of versatility, image quality and value."

Nikon is aiming this beast at enthusiasts and professionals. It features an FX-format (35.9 x 23.9 mm) 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor for seven frames per second continuous shooting through the viewfinder or up to 12 fps in Live View, and light sensitivity of ISO100-51,200 (which can expand to ISO204,800).

When using the optical viewfinder, users are able to make use of a 51-point autofocus system with 15 cross-type sensors and an enhanced AF algorithm brought over from the D5. Switching to Live View puts the 273-point focal-plane Hybrid AF system from the mirrorless Z6 at your disposal, for lightning-fast autofocus when capturing stills or recording video. The system also brings eye-detection AF to a Nikon DSLR for the first time.

The camera is capable of recording 4K UHD video at 30 fps with full pixel readout. There's support for 10-bit output with N-Log5 or Hybrid Log-Gamma, and there are a number of cinematic functions to enhance the movie creation experience too, including focus peaking, interval timer and in-camera time-lapse.

Elsewhere, the camera features a 3.2-inch touch-enabled tilting rear LCD panel, cooked-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 2,260 stills per charge of its battery and dual SD card slots.

The D780 is due for release later this month for a body-only price of US$2,299.95, though for an extra 500 bucks you can opt for a AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens to be included.

Product page: D780