Solo Cinebot system designed for tele-operated video production

Although the showbiz industry still is centralized in places like Hollywood, it's becoming less and less so as technology advances. That's where Solo Cinebot comes in, as it's a robotic camera system that can be operated over the internet.

Developed by Los Angeles cinematographer Aaron Grasso and executive producer Josh Shadid, the hardware end of the setup consists of a single unit containing an HD camera mounted on a motorized head, a video monitor, a soft-illumination ring light, a shotgun mic, a Bluetooth earpiece, and an audio board that third-party external mics or other audio sources can be plugged into.

That rig can be set up in a studio or other location, where the actor, interviewee, musician or whatnot is present – the earpiece allows them to hear the director. That director and their control room crew, meanwhile, can be located anywhere else in the world, as long as they have internet access.

Users can choose between a 1080p or 4K camera Solo Cinebot

Utilizing a computer-based interface (which includes physical controls), they can remotely pan, tilt or optically zoom the camera, along with performing functions such as changing the intensity and color temperature of the light, or riding mic levels and mixing audio. Additionally, using the screen, they can video chat with the onscreen talent, show them the live program video, or feed them their lines in a Teleprompter-style fashion.

It's also possible to switch between multiple Cinebots, located either in one or various locations.

There are two versions of the system, depending on clients' budgets and requirements. The cheaper LT setup includes a 1080p camera and 12 audio channels, while the fancier XT model has a 4K camera that can be robotically raised and lowered on a pedestal, plus it has 18 channels of audio.

