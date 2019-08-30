© 2019 New Atlas
Sony adds two new cameras to APS-C line-up

By Paul Ridden
August 30, 2019
The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 join Sony's APS-C mirrorless camera line-up
The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 join Sony's APS-C mirrorless camera line-up
Sony has taken the wraps off of two new Alpha series mirrorless cameras. The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 come with the company's real-time tracking AF, are 4K capable and rock a selfie-friendly tilting display panel. The α6600 also brings in-body image stabilization and a long-life battery to the party.

"These new APS-C cameras provide excellent image quality in a compact package, with the ability to take full advantage of Sony's growing lineup of 54 different E-mount lenses," said Sony's Neal Manowitz. "We are proud to bring so many of our innovations into our APS-C lineup and to provide creators with several new tools to realize their vision."

The pocket-friendly Alpha 6100 is built around a 24.2 megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor
The pocket-friendly Alpha 6100 is built around a 24.2 megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor

Both cameras feature a 24.2 megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor (23.5 x 15.6 mm) paired with the latest Bionz X image processor, hybrid phase-detection and contrast-detection autofocus with an acquisition time of 0.02 seconds and Real-time Tracking – an AI-based object recognition system – and Real-time Eye AF for stills.

They can both record 4K video in Super 35 mm format with full-pixel readout, though the α6600 allows videographers to concentrate on creating content by allowing Real-time Eye AF when making a movie. A tilting 3-inch, 921k-dot LCD touch panel and microphone jack are also common to both cameras, though again the α6600 benefits from a little extra in the shape of a headphone out for audio monitoring.

The Alpha 6600 can make use of Real-time Eye AF for video shoots
The Alpha 6600 can make use of Real-time Eye AF for video shoots

The α6600 includes 5-axis in-body image stabilization for up to five stops of anti-shake capabilities, and has a light sensitivity range of ISO100 to 32,000 that can be expanded down to ISO50 and up to ISO102,400, with technologies cooked in to reduce noise and bring out the detail.

The α6600 is also the first APS-C model to fly with Sony's Z Battery, which promises around 720 stills when using the 2.3-million-dot electronic viewfinder or 810 images if opting to use the LCD panel. It will go on sale in November for a body-only price of US$1,400, but can be had with a 18-135 mm kit lens for $1,800.

The α6100 will be available from October for $750 body-only, $850 with a 16-50 mm kit lens or $1,100 with 16-50 mm and 55-210 mm lenses. The videos below introduce both models.

Sony | α | α6600 l Product Feature
Sony | α | α6100 l Product Feature

Source: Sony

