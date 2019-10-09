© 2019 New Atlas
Macro lighting system adds Xenon flash to flexible setup

By Paul Ridden
October 09, 2019
The Adaptalux Xenon flash arms system has launched on Kickstarter
With the Adaptalux system, macro photographers can controlled the angle and intensity of lighting
Adaptalux says that one advantage of its Xenon flash is that it can help create very sharp images
The Xenon flash offers five output levels and a wide range of flash speeds
The Xenon flash arms can be triggered by an IR emitter mounted underneath the Control Pod
A set of nine diffusers is available for different lighting effects
The battery-powered IR emitter is mounted to the camera's shoe mount
The Adaptalux Xenon flash arms system has launched on Kickstarter
The Control Pod 2.0 attached to an Adaptalux IR emitter
The Xenon flash arms can be remotely triggered using a companion mobile app
The Xenon flash system lets macro photographers control the light
Back in 2015, the UK's Adaptalux launched a bendy LED solution to help macro photographers illuminate their close-up subjects. Now the company is adding flexible Xenon flash arms to its lighting arsenal, together with an IR emitter to trigger them.

Adaptalux says that the Xenon flash can freeze fast-moving objects, lends itself to the creation of very sharp images and features powerful brightness levels. The new arms will work with existing versions of the Pod control unit, which can be mounted to the shoe on the top of most DSLRs and other cameras. However, the latest Pod has more output level flexibility than the first generation.

The Xenon flash system lets macro photographers control the light
Once you've manipulated the arms to give you the perfect lighting angle for your macro shot, the Xenon flash can be controlled remotely using the Adaptalux iOS/Android app over Bluetooth – for those times when the presence of a photographer might scare away the subject – but can also be triggered using IR. For this, users will need to connect the Adaptalux IR emitter to the bottom of the Pod and then mount both to the camera.

If you don't want your subject captured in harsh white light, the Xenon flash arms will come with a set of nine filters that can be popped on the end to diffuse the light. Up to 18 hours of use is promised per charge, together with a wide range of flash speeds, five output levels, and 0.2 second recycling time.

Usefully, the Adaptalux system allows for combination LED and Xenon flash setups to be employed for more creative freedom in macro photography. Each Pod can accommodate up to five lighting arms simultaneously.

The Xenon flash arms can be remotely triggered using a companion mobile app
Adaptalux has launched the Xenon flash arms on Kickstarter to fund production. Pledges start at £119 (about US$145) for one bendy arm and an IR emitter module, but you'll need to stump up at least £267 if you want the latest Control Pod thrown in along with a standard lighting arm, IR emitter, a set of filters and a cold-shoe adapter. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in June 2020. The video below has more.

ADAPTALUX FLASH ARMS: Adaptable Flash Photography Lighting

Source: Adaptalux

Paul Ridden
