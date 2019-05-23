London's High Line-style elevated park to rise with the TideView gallery - 9 images
New York City's High Line elevated park proved such a good idea that it's since been replicated around the world, including Seoul's Seouullo and Sydney's Goods Line. Londoners will soon be able to enjoy something similar too, courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro.
Diller Scofidio + Renfro is the firm behind the first phase of the High Line, so has experience with this kind of project. Once finished, the Tide will comprise a 5 km (3.1 mile)-long network of public spaces and gardens in London's Greenwich Peninsula, both on the ground and elevated, that's freely accessible to all.
"The Tide is conceived as a series of elevated, landscaped islands where the public is invited to slow down, linger, and overlook the life of the Peninsula," says the press release. "Each island is distinct, defined by unique trees and planting, and by their surrounding views and sounds."
The first 1 km (0.6 mile)-long phase of the park is due to open July 5, and consists of elevated platforms imported from Italy that are connected by prefabricated steel bridges. They meander through trees and sculptures designed by artists Damien Hirst and Allen Jones. Sunken gardens, a 27 m (88 ft) long outdoor picnic table and a garden by the river also feature.
While we've no word on when the remaining 4 km (2.5 miles) of the Tide will be completed, those wanting to continue their journey will be able to keep on walking along a temporary route which loops around Greenwich Peninsula.
The Tide also involves Neiheiser Argyros, Gross.Max, Gas Coombes, and others, and is part of a wider redevelopment push in London's Greenwich Peninsula area that includes Santiago Calatrava's Peninsula Place.
Source: Diller Scofidio + Renfro
