Gallery: Road bikes in inappropriate places at Dirt DazeView gallery - 52 images
Dirt Daze is a three-day moto-festival held a couple of hours outside Melbourne, Australia, where attendees are encouraged to bring their least appropriate machinery along for a spot of flat tracking, hill climbing, scrambling and dirt dragging in the name of giggles. New Atlas went along to check out the action.
We're not going to pretend there's any sort of technology angle going on here – maybe motorcycle fans will find a few interesting customs in the gallery, or simply enjoy the fact that people have stuck knobby tires on bikes ranging from Harleys to Hayabusas in search of sideways giggles.
No, this story's simply all about fun photos of road bikes out of their element in the dust and dirt of Krusic's Ride Park, a dug-out quarry near Dutson Downs, Victoria. Jump into the gallery and enjoy!
Source: Dirt Daze
