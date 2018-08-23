Flight time has received a bump, with either drone able to stay in the air for up to 31 minutes before the batteries need some juice. DJI says that it has managed to reduce body drag by up to 19 percent compared to the Mavic Pro, which will help it fly to a top speed of 44 mph (72 km/h) in Sport mode. And the new OcuSync 2.0 wireless transmission technology caters for 1080p live view up to 5 miles (8 km) away, with 2.4 and 5.8 GHz frequency band switching built in for signal stability.

