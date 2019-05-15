"DJI has always pushed the limits of technology, and the content creators who love our products made clear they wanted us to push the limits of their creative potential too," said DJI's Roger Luo. "Osmo Action is our cutting-edge answer to what the creative community demands: Exceptional image quality and stabilization in a unique and durable new form factor, with dual color screens and seamless software integration. For all types of creators who push their gear to the limits, Osmo Action sets the new standard."

