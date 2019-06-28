We know our dear New Atlas readers will all want to compare it to a Tesla. Don't compare it to a Tesla. It's not a Tesla. Nobody is intimidated by a Tesla, no matter how fast it accelerates with its hyper-effective traction control. There's a big difference between having people look at your car and think "there's goes somebody with a lot of money who's super future-forward and cares about the environment," and having people look at you and think "I hope that wobbly-hinged psychopath and his unreasonable children don't look at me."