Wirelessness often introduces battery anxiety, but the Dolby Dimension headphones have a generous life of up to 15 hours in low power mode, or 10 hours of use with ANC. It apparently takes two hours to fully charge the cans, or a quick 20-minute top-up can give you another two hours of listening. Included in the box is a wireless charging base, or the headphones can be plugged in via Micro USB if you want to keep using them in the meantime.