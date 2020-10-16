© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Aertos drone is made to take a beating

By Ben Coxworth
October 16, 2020
Aertos drone is made to take a...
The Aertos 130IR heads down a tight-fitting hole
The Aertos 130IR heads down a tight-fitting hole
View 4 Images
The Aertos 130IR features a carbon fiber composite frame with grip tape-wrapped carrying handles, protective shrouds around its four propellers, and an omnidirectional array of nine sensors
1/4
The Aertos 130IR features a carbon fiber composite frame with grip tape-wrapped carrying handles, protective shrouds around its four propellers, and an omnidirectional array of nine sensors
The Aertos 130IR comes with a Linux-based remote control unit
2/4
The Aertos 130IR comes with a Linux-based remote control unit
Although pricing has yet to be announced, the Aertos 130IR should be available this autumn (Northern Hemisphere)
3/4
Although pricing has yet to be announced, the Aertos 130IR should be available this autumn (Northern Hemisphere)
The Aertos 130IR heads down a tight-fitting hole
4/4
The Aertos 130IR heads down a tight-fitting hole
View gallery - 4 images

If you've ever tried flying a cheap consumer quadcopter indoors, you'll know how easily they can crash into walls or furniture. Now imagine imagine trying the same with a much more expensive industrial drone. That's why the new Aertos 130IR is built to be tough.

Manufactured by Kansas-based company Digital Aerolus, the 130IR features a carbon fiber composite frame with grip tape-wrapped carrying handles, protective shrouds around its four propellers, and an omnidirectional array of nine sensors including LiDAR and depth-sensing units. Those sensors not only allow the drone to perform mapping tasks, they also help it to maintain its position in three-dimensional space – this is a particularly important feature in settings where GPS won't work.

The 130IR is additionally equipped with an LED spotlight, a gimbal-mounted Sony RX011 4K/30fps optical camera, and a FLIR Boson 320 infrared camera. A separate FPV (first person view) camera streams real-time video back to the operator, although the drone can also fly autonomously.

Although pricing has yet to be announced, the Aertos 130IR should be available this autumn (Northern Hemisphere)
Although pricing has yet to be announced, the Aertos 130IR should be available this autumn (Northern Hemisphere)

The whole copter tips the scales at a claimed 5.9 lb (2.7 kg), measures 21 inches across (533 mm), and has a flight time of 10 minutes per charge of the onboard 4,500-mAh/22.2V lithium-ion battery – it comes with three of those batteries.

According to its makers, possible applications for the Aertos 130IR include the mapping and/or internal inspection of power plants, mines, chimneys, bridges and pipes.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Digital Aerolus

Aertos 130 IR Commercial Drone - Teaser

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

DronesQuadcopterRugged
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More