© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Add-on tech lets drones detect and avoid obstacles in all directions

By Ben Coxworth
April 06, 2020
Add-on tech lets drones detect...
The complete Casia 360 system
The complete Casia 360 system
View 1 Image
The complete Casia 360 system
1/1
The complete Casia 360 system

In order for them to fly beyond line-of-sight of their users, drones have to be constantly "aware" of potential hazards surrounding them on all sides. That's where the Casia 360 system comes in, as it's designed to give 360-degree vision to existing drones.

Designed by San Francisco-based company Iris Automation, the setup is claimed to be both low-power and compact. It consists of an array of five long-range optical cameras along with two onboard processing modules, all of which are mounted on either a multicopter or fixed-wing drone.

Working in conjunction with third-party autopilot systems, Casia 360 is reportedly able to detect other aircraft in all directions. It uses computer vision algorithms to classify them, and to analyze factors such as their location, airspeed and heading. If it's determined that a collision is imminent, the remotely-located human operator is alerted, plus the drone's autopilot system is triggered to autonomously take evasive measures.

The whole rig weighs a claimed 2,152 g (4.7 lb) if housed within an optional enclosure, or 1,904 g (4.2 lb) if mounted as is.

An initial production run has already sold out, but back-orders can be placed and pricing can be determined via the link below.

Source: Iris Automation

Tags

DronesObstacle avoidance
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More