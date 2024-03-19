Streamlined "submersible quadcopter" is an underwater inspector gadget

The Chasing X brings a new form factor to mini ROVs, looking a bit like a submersible quadcopter. It's designed mainly for the underwater inspection of things like ship hulls, bridge pilings and aquaculture operations, although it can also grab stuff if need be.

The X (no relation to the social media platform!) is made by Chinese company Chasing Innovation.

Chasing's existing M2 line of compact ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) are aimed chiefly at industrial/scientific use, and they have the "bristling with features" look to go along with that purpose. The company's more consumer-oriented Gladius Mini underwater drones are much sleeker, but lack some of the capabilities that professional users may require.

The Chasing X occupies a new niche in the firm's lineup, as it exceeds both the Gladius Minis and the M2s in performance, yet it has a distinctly uncluttered design. A unique layout of its electric thrusters makes this design possible.

The Chasing X's eight thrusters allow for 360-degree maneuverability Chasing Innovation

Although there are a total of eight thrusters, they're arranged in four sets of two, each set consisting of one vertical/lateral thruster merged with one fore/aft thruster. This setup leaves the ROV's main carbon fiber body open and streamlined (for reduced water resistance), plus it allows for 360-degree omnidirectional movement.

The motors deliver a top forward speed of 4 knots (7.4 km or 4.6 mph) and a top lateral speed of 2 knots (3.7 km/h or 2.3 mph). They also take the Chasing X down to a maximum depth of 350 m (1,148 ft). As is the case with other mini ROVs and underwater drones, a topside operator remotely controls the device via a communications tether that runs from the X up to the surface.

A touchscreen on the operator's waterproof remote displays a live feed from the ROV's 4K/30fps camera, which is aided in dark conditions by two spotlights with a combined maximum output of 12,000 lumens. Buyers can also opt for a downward-facing electronic-pan-tilt 4K camera, which can be used to take 360-degree immersive photos.

The Chasing X, holding court Chasing Innovation

Other optional extras include a grabber arm, 3D imaging sonar module, USBL (ultra-short baseline) acoustic positioning unit, laser scale (for gauging the size of underwater objects) and a water sampler.

One charge of the ROV's quick-swappable 1,000-Wh lithium battery is claimed to be good for up to two hours of runtime. That said, the device can also be continuously powered by a topside energy source via its tether.

The Chasing X made its public debut last week at the Oceanology International show in London. We're told that it will be commercially available sometime in the last quarter of this year, at which time pricing will be announced.

Source: Chasing Innovation

