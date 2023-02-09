DJI updates sub-250-g entry level camera drone
DJI is flying out a modest update to its 2021 entry level camera drone. The sub-250-g, compact Mini 2 SE can now fly for ever-so-slightly longer and is capable of transmitting HD video much farther.
The palm-friendly flyer measures 138 x 81 x 58 mm (5.4 x 3.1 x 2.2 in) when folded, and 245 x 289 x 56 mm (9.6 x 11.3 x 2.2 in) when ready for takeoff. It also tips the scales at just 246 g (8.67 oz), which means that pilots won't need to seek registration in many parts of the world, including the US.
The Mini 2 SE comes packing a suite of vision and IR sensors and a bunch of smart features to assist beginner flyers, including one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering at windspeeds of up to 10.7 m/s and return to home. The DJI Fly app also hosts easy to follow tutorials to get started quickly.
The front-facing camera module mounted to a 3-axis mechanically stabilized gimbal is unchanged, featuring a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor for 2.7K video at 30 frames per second and 12-megapixel photos. The F2.8 lens offers an 83-degree field of view, with a 4x digital zoom available for FHD video or 3x for 2.7K.
The camera drone now supports the transmission of HD video from up to 10 km (6.2 miles) away courtesy of the company's O2 technology – an increase of 6 km over its predecessor – though regulations will likely require pilots to keep the drone within line of sight anyway.
The 2,250-mAh battery increases time in the air between charges by a whole minute, now enabling a maximum flight time of 31 minutes.
The Mini 2 SE goes on sale in March for US$369, making it $70 pricier than its predecessor but much cheaper than the more capable (but still sub-250 g) Mini 3.
Product page: DJI Mini 2 SE
