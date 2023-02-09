DJI updates sub-250-g entry level camera drone

DJI is flying out a modest update to its 2021 entry level camera drone. The sub-250-g, compact Mini 2 SE can now fly for ever-so-slightly longer and is capable of transmitting HD video much farther.

The palm-friendly flyer measures 138 x 81 x 58 mm (5.4 x 3.1 x 2.2 in) when folded, and 245 x 289 x 56 mm (9.6 x 11.3 x 2.2 in) when ready for takeoff. It also tips the scales at just 246 g (8.67 oz), which means that pilots won't need to seek registration in many parts of the world, including the US.

The Mini 2 SE comes packing a suite of vision and IR sensors and a bunch of smart features to assist beginner flyers, including one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering at windspeeds of up to 10.7 m/s and return to home. The DJI Fly app also hosts easy to follow tutorials to get started quickly.

The front-facing camera module mounted to a 3-axis mechanically stabilized gimbal is unchanged, featuring a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor for 2.7K video at 30 frames per second and 12-megapixel photos. The F2.8 lens offers an 83-degree field of view, with a 4x digital zoom available for FHD video or 3x for 2.7K.

The Mini 2 SE's battery is reported good for up to 31 minutes of per-charge use, a slight increase on its predecessor's 30-minute flight time DJI

The camera drone now supports the transmission of HD video from up to 10 km (6.2 miles) away courtesy of the company's O2 technology – an increase of 6 km over its predecessor – though regulations will likely require pilots to keep the drone within line of sight anyway.

The 2,250-mAh battery increases time in the air between charges by a whole minute, now enabling a maximum flight time of 31 minutes.

The Mini 2 SE goes on sale in March for US$369, making it $70 pricier than its predecessor but much cheaper than the more capable (but still sub-250 g) Mini 3.

Product page: DJI Mini 2 SE