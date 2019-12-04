Graffiti-painting drone could soon be yours

A couple of years ago, we heard how New York artist Katsu was using a modified DJI quadcopter to spray-paint graffiti on high, difficult-to-reach surfaces. In a move that likely won't be welcome by everyone, he's now developed a consumer graffiti drone, that's available to the general public.

Known as the Katsuru Beta, the limited-edition quadcopter was designed via a collaboration between Katsu and Moscow-based Tsuru Robotics.

When the drone isn't in use, its four propeller arms fold inwards, making it easier to transport. A central receptacle accommodates third-party standard-size spray paint cans, which are activated using an included radio remote control unit. One charge of the copter's battery should be good for a claimed 10 minutes of flight time.

The aircraft will initially be semi-autonomous, meaning that although users will have to manually control where it goes and when it sprays, it will automatically maintain a set distance from walls. That said, plans call for a firmware upgrade to be offered late next year, which will make the drone fully autonomous.

If you're interested in pre-ordering a Katsuru Beta of your own (with a case that's hand-signed by Katsu himself), you have to be over 18 years old – and willing to part with US$2,499. Shipping should take place in June 2020.

Source: Katsuru