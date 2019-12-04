© 2019 New Atlas
Graffiti-painting drone could soon be yours

By Ben Coxworth
December 04, 2019
A couple of years ago, we heard how New York artist Katsu was using a modified DJI quadcopter to spray-paint graffiti on high, difficult-to-reach surfaces. In a move that likely won't be welcome by everyone, he's now developed a consumer graffiti drone, that's available to the general public.

Known as the Katsuru Beta, the limited-edition quadcopter was designed via a collaboration between Katsu and Moscow-based Tsuru Robotics.

When the drone isn't in use, its four propeller arms fold inwards, making it easier to transport. A central receptacle accommodates third-party standard-size spray paint cans, which are activated using an included radio remote control unit. One charge of the copter's battery should be good for a claimed 10 minutes of flight time.

The aircraft will initially be semi-autonomous, meaning that although users will have to manually control where it goes and when it sprays, it will automatically maintain a set distance from walls. That said, plans call for a firmware upgrade to be offered late next year, which will make the drone fully autonomous.

If you're interested in pre-ordering a Katsuru Beta of your own (with a case that's hand-signed by Katsu himself), you have to be over 18 years old – and willing to part with US$2,499. Shipping should take place in June 2020.

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
1 comment
ThorLui
This is some f***** up idea. Imagine if the highway signs, your home, buildings, and even the mountains are painted using such graffiti-painting drones.
