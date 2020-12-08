© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Mechanical gripper allows drones to hang from objects

By Ben Coxworth
December 08, 2020
Mechanical gripper allows dron...
The device can grasp horizontal objects in two ways
The device can grasp horizontal objects in two ways
View 1 Image
The device can grasp horizontal objects in two ways
1/1
The device can grasp horizontal objects in two ways

Tiny quadcopter drones, or micro air vehicles (MAVs), have notoriously short battery lives. So, if they can "perch" somewhere instead of hovering in mid-air, more power to them. A new gripper mechanism has been designed with that in mind.

Developed by a team of engineers at Colorado State University, the device is mounted on top of a third-party MAV. It has a vertical plunger-like pad in the middle, which is mechanically linked to two diagonally raised folding arms, one on either side. At the top end of each arm is an inward-facing gripper pad.

When the MAV flies up against the underside of a horizontal object such as a tree branch, pipe or railing, the force of impact pushes the pad down. This in turn causes the two arms to fold inward, clasping the object, and holding the drone in place. Its propeller motors can then be turned off until it needs to fly again.

Depending on the diameter of the object, the arms can either grasp it on either side with their gripper pads, or encircle it and meet together on top. In either case, the grasping action is entirely mechanical, requiring no electricity. A small amount of power is required to move the arms back apart, when it's time to drop down and resume flight.

"Although our bistable gripper is used with a palm-size quadcopter, the design strategy can also be applied to large-size MAVs for both energy-efficient perching and aerial grasping," says team member Dr. Jianguo Zhao.

The gripper is demonstrated in the video below, and is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal IEEE Explore.

And this certainly isn't the first drone-perching technology we've seen. Other examples have included systems that allow MAVs to land on wires, cling to walls, or even set down on a human hand.

Source: Colorado State University

Passive Perching for Flying Robots with Bistable Grippers

Tags

DronesColorado State UniversityMAV
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More